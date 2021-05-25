-$0.61 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,767. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

