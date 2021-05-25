-$0.68 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

