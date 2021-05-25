$0.93 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. 1,256,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,220 shares of company stock worth $29,854,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $2,971,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

