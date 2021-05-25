0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $358,315.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 653.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070281 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

