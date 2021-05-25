$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,954. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.