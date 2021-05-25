$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,954. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

