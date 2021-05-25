1,137 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

