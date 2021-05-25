119 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,253. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $331.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day moving average of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

