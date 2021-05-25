$131.10 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.52. 16,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.