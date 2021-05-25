1,420 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

