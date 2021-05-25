1,450,000 Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

BSPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BSPE opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

