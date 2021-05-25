14,587 Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

JMOM opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

