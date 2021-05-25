17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YQ opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

