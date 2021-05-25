181,885 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,258. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

