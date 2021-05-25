19,073 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

