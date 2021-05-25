1ST Source Bank Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 677,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

