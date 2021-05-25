1ST Source Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,342.36 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $964.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

