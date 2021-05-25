1ST Source Bank Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

