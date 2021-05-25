1ST Source Bank Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 699.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

