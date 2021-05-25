1ST Source Bank Sells 150 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

J stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

