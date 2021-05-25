$2.01 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

WRLD traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.60. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

