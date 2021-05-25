$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

