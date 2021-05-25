2,079,646 Shares in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,079,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

