286,864 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

