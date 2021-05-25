$297.63 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $297.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.36. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

