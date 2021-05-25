298,300 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 298,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of The Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

