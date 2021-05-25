30,887 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 134.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 74,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

