$344.09 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $344.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $338.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

