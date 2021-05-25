$373.34 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $373.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. 85,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.