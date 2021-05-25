$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,486,777 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

