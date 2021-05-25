46,610 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a PE ratio of -55.40. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

