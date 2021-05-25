$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $50.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 22,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,642. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $929.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

