$500.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce sales of $500.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.21. 457,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,991. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

