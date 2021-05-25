50,000 Shares in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.10% of Pixelworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

