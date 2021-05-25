$539.63 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $539.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $558.70 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

