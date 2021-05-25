7,000 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cohu by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

