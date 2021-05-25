$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $729.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

