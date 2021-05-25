$832.84 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $832.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 222,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,043. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.