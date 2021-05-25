8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

