$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report sales of $9.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.58 million and the lowest is $9.17 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 6,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,535. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

