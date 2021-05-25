AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Down 0.2%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 38,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 84,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

