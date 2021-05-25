Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.29 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

