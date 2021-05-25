AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

