Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Results gained from strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities, as well as marketing, data and analytics along with an increased focus on EMEA and APAC regions. Earnings improved year on year, driven by strong margins due to prudent inventory management strategies. Additionally, it is gaining from strong digital sales, backed by higher traffic. This along with store optimization plans is likely to be an upside in the near term. Moreover, the company’s plan to resume share repurchase seems encouraging. However, the pandemic has been taking a toll on its top line. Markedly, sales fell during the fourth quarter mainly due to soft traffic trends. Also, elevated COVID-19-related costs remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

