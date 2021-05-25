Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

