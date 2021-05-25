Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.64.

ATVI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,288. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

