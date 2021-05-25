Acumen Capital Trims Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Target Price to C$6.75

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

