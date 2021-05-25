AdEx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.60 or 0.00959186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.14 or 0.09940150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086665 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.