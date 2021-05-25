Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,984.93

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,984.93 ($39.00) and traded as low as GBX 2,908 ($37.99). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,908 ($37.99), with a volume of 259,377 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,416.40 ($31.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,083.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,984.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

