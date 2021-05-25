Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,458 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $159.94. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

