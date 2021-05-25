Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,222 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,323. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

